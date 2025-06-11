Left Menu

Supreme Court Denies Appeal: Former Judge to Face Trial in Shocking POCSO Case

The Supreme Court has refused to quash criminal proceedings against a former judicial officer accused of sexually abusing his minor daughter. Despite claims of being framed, the court upheld the charges under the POCSO Act. The case continues, with the former judge expected to stand trial.

New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 16:51 IST
The Supreme Court on Wednesday described as "shocking" a case against a former judicial officer accused of sexually abusing his minor daughter, refusing to quash the criminal proceedings. This decision underscores the gravity of the allegations and the impact on the involved family.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan dismissed the appeal against a Bombay High Court ruling that upheld the trial court's framing of charges. The incident came to light following an FIR registered in 2019, with the alleged abuse occurring between 2014 and 2018.

Defense claims of framing due to matrimonial disputes were dismissed, with the court noting serious allegations under the POCSO Act. The former judge now faces trial under various charges, raising discussions on legal and personal repercussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

