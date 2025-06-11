Left Menu

Negligence at Sea: Kerala Police File Case on MSC Elsa 3 Shipwreck

The Kerala police lodged a case against the Liberian-flagged MSC Elsa 3's owner, master, and crew for their negligent handling of the ship, which sank off the state's coast carrying hazardous materials. The disaster impacted the environment and local fishing economies. The state government declared the incident a specific disaster.

Updated: 11-06-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a significant legal move, the Kerala police have registered a case of rash navigation against the crew, master, and owner of the Liberian-flagged vessel MSC Elsa 3, which sank off Kerala's coast last month. The ship's negligent handling during its perilous cargo's journey resulted in dire environmental consequences.

The First Information Report (FIR) includes charges under multiple sections of the British Navigation Statutes (BNS) covering rash navigation, negligence concerning hazardous substances, and potential threats to human life and property. Filed by the Fort Kochi Coastal police, the complaint outlines how the reckless management of the ship culminated in its sinking on May 24-25 near Alappuzha district.

Following criticism from the Congress party regarding delayed legal actions, the Kerala government has classified the wreck as a state-specific disaster. The incident, which saw hazardous materials spilled into the sea, has gravely affected the local marine environment and inflicted substantial economic losses on the fishing communities. Despite ongoing fuel leakage containment and container salvage efforts, the environmental cleanup continues across affected areas.

