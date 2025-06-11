Left Menu

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Shooting

Senator Miguel Uribe, a 39-year-old member of Colombia's Democratic Center party, was shot in Bogota while addressing a campaign rally. Now in critical condition, he has shown signs of neurological improvement. This incident underscores the ongoing political tensions in Colombia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition following a shooting in Bogota last Saturday, but the hospital treating him reports signs of neurological improvement.

The 39-year-old senator, who was shot while addressing a public campaign event, is a prominent figure in the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party and considered a potential presidential contender.

The incident has raised concerns over political violence in Colombia's capital, highlighting the risks faced by political figures in a highly charged electoral environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

