Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Shooting
Senator Miguel Uribe, a 39-year-old member of Colombia's Democratic Center party, was shot in Bogota while addressing a campaign rally. Now in critical condition, he has shown signs of neurological improvement. This incident underscores the ongoing political tensions in Colombia.
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition following a shooting in Bogota last Saturday, but the hospital treating him reports signs of neurological improvement.
The 39-year-old senator, who was shot while addressing a public campaign event, is a prominent figure in the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party and considered a potential presidential contender.
The incident has raised concerns over political violence in Colombia's capital, highlighting the risks faced by political figures in a highly charged electoral environment.
