Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe in Critical Condition After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition following a shooting in Bogota last Saturday, but the hospital treating him reports signs of neurological improvement.

The 39-year-old senator, who was shot while addressing a public campaign event, is a prominent figure in the opposition right-wing Democratic Center party and considered a potential presidential contender.

The incident has raised concerns over political violence in Colombia's capital, highlighting the risks faced by political figures in a highly charged electoral environment.

