Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Shows Signs of Recovery After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe was critically injured in a shooting during a public campaign event in Bogota. The hospital reported signs of neurological improvement and hemodynamic stabilization. Uribe, regarded as a potential presidential contender, is part of the right-wing Democratic Center party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:49 IST
Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition following a shooting incident in Bogota last Saturday. The hospital treating him reported on Wednesday that he is showing signs of neurological improvement.

Uribe, 39, a member of the opposition Democratic Center party and a potential presidential candidate, was attacked during a campaign event in a public park. He sustained a head injury from the gunshot.

According to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital, "Despite the severity of his condition, there are signs of neurological improvement due to a decrease in cerebral edema, along with indications of hemodynamic stabilization."

