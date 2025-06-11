Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe Shows Signs of Recovery After Shooting

Colombian Senator Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition following a shooting incident in Bogota last Saturday. The hospital treating him reported on Wednesday that he is showing signs of neurological improvement.

Uribe, 39, a member of the opposition Democratic Center party and a potential presidential candidate, was attacked during a campaign event in a public park. He sustained a head injury from the gunshot.

According to the Santa Fe Foundation hospital, "Despite the severity of his condition, there are signs of neurological improvement due to a decrease in cerebral edema, along with indications of hemodynamic stabilization."

