Honeymoon Tragedy: The Case of Sonam Raghuvanshi

In a gripping courtroom development, Sonam Raghuvanshi, charged with the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, appeared before a Shillong court alongside four aides, officials confirmed.

Arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Sonam was brought to Shillong late Tuesday, while her accomplices arrived from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, under transit remand, according to a senior police officer.

Authorities have secured police custody to reconstruct the crime scene where Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge, illuminating a mysterious disappearance during a May 23 vacation.

