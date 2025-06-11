Honeymoon Tragedy: The Case of Sonam Raghuvanshi
Sonam Raghuvanshi and four accomplices were presented before a Shillong court in connection with the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. Arrested in UP and MP, the suspects face accusations of conspiring in the crime. An investigation seeks to reconstruct the scene.
In a gripping courtroom development, Sonam Raghuvanshi, charged with the murder of her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, appeared before a Shillong court alongside four aides, officials confirmed.
Arrested in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, Sonam was brought to Shillong late Tuesday, while her accomplices arrived from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, under transit remand, according to a senior police officer.
Authorities have secured police custody to reconstruct the crime scene where Raja Raghuvanshi's body was discovered in a gorge, illuminating a mysterious disappearance during a May 23 vacation.
