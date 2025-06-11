Influential YouTuber Among Five Booked for Rape in Pakistan
Five men, including prominent YouTuber Rajab Butt, have been charged with allegedly raping a social media activist in Punjab, Pakistan. Lahore police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects. The victim alleges she was drugged, raped, and later blackmailed with videos.
- Country:
- Pakistan
In a shocking case emerging from Pakistan's Punjab province, five men, among them a well-known YouTuber, stand accused of raping a social media activist, according to police reports on Wednesday.
The case, filed by Lahore police, names the accused, including YouTuber Rajab Butt, who boasts millions of followers. The victim alleges multiple assaults facilitated by sedatives and blackmail at the hands of her friend Salman Haider, alongside Butt and three others.
The victim claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted at Haider's residence, with threats of releasing objectionable videos used to coerce her silence. Authorities have launched operations to arrest the suspects involved in this high-profile case.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- YouTuber
- Punjab
- rape
- social media
- Salman Haider
- Rajab Butt
- Lahore
- sedatives
- blackmail
- arrest