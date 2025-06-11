Left Menu

Influential YouTuber Among Five Booked for Rape in Pakistan

Five men, including prominent YouTuber Rajab Butt, have been charged with allegedly raping a social media activist in Punjab, Pakistan. Lahore police have registered a case and are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects. The victim alleges she was drugged, raped, and later blackmailed with videos.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 11-06-2025 17:54 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 17:54 IST
Influential YouTuber Among Five Booked for Rape in Pakistan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a shocking case emerging from Pakistan's Punjab province, five men, among them a well-known YouTuber, stand accused of raping a social media activist, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The case, filed by Lahore police, names the accused, including YouTuber Rajab Butt, who boasts millions of followers. The victim alleges multiple assaults facilitated by sedatives and blackmail at the hands of her friend Salman Haider, alongside Butt and three others.

The victim claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted at Haider's residence, with threats of releasing objectionable videos used to coerce her silence. Authorities have launched operations to arrest the suspects involved in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025