Influential YouTuber Among Five Booked for Rape in Pakistan

In a shocking case emerging from Pakistan's Punjab province, five men, among them a well-known YouTuber, stand accused of raping a social media activist, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The case, filed by Lahore police, names the accused, including YouTuber Rajab Butt, who boasts millions of followers. The victim alleges multiple assaults facilitated by sedatives and blackmail at the hands of her friend Salman Haider, alongside Butt and three others.

The victim claims she was drugged and sexually assaulted at Haider's residence, with threats of releasing objectionable videos used to coerce her silence. Authorities have launched operations to arrest the suspects involved in this high-profile case.

(With inputs from agencies.)