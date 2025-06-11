Gisele Pelicot: A Crusader Against Privacy Violations

Gisele Pelicot, a high-profile figure in France due to the trial of her ex-husband and 50 other men convicted of repeatedly raping her, has reached a settlement with the contentious magazine, Paris Match. The magazine will pay €40,000 to sexual violence support associations after publishing pictures of Gisele without her consent.

Despite withdrawing her invasion of privacy lawsuit just before a court hearing, Pelicot's case continues to evoke debate over privacy rights in France. Experts indicate that the legal outcome largely hinged on the lack of public interest concerning her private life post-trial, notwithstanding her temporary waiver of anonymity during the court proceedings.

The unauthorized pictures, depicting Pelicot and her partner on Île de Ré, were published despite a previous warning, causing significant distress to Pelicot. Women's rights activists describe this act as yet another violation following her historical abuse, underscoring the broader challenges of protecting privacy rights for victims of gender-based violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)