Judicial Officer Challenges High Court Over Child Care Leave Denial

A woman judicial officer has petitioned the Supreme Court against the Jharkhand High Court for denying her request for six months of child care leave. This denial, she claims, has led to adverse remarks in her annual confidential report. The court has asked for a response from the high court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:41 IST
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court sought a response from the Jharkhand High Court registry regarding a woman judicial officer's plea. The officer has alleged that adverse remarks were made in her annual confidential report after her request for child care leave was denied, prompting her to approach the apex court.

The judicial officer, an additional district judge belonging to the scheduled caste category, challenges the denial of 194 days of requested leave for childcare, out of which only 92 days were sanctioned. The officer, who is a single parent, claims these adverse remarks appear retaliatory, given her previously outstanding performance record.

The court, represented by Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, noted that the issue with the annual confidential report exceeds the original scope of her petition. It's suggested that this matter be addressed through a separate application. Meanwhile, the court has issued notices and scheduled the case to be heard in August.

