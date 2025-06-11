Left Menu

Trump's Tax Cuts and the Future of SNAP: A Double-Edged Sword

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump's plan for massive tax cuts faces criticism due to potential spending reductions in social safety nets like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP). These cuts could heavily impact lower-income individuals relying on food aid.

The proposed changes to SNAP involve states shouldering more expenses and enforcing stricter work mandates that could strip benefits from millions. The House has narrowly passed this legislation, which now awaits further discussion in the Senate.

With the intention of passing the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' by July 4, Trump's administration is pushing for swift approval. Meanwhile, debates continue over the projected savings and possible negative impacts on state budgets and SNAP beneficiaries nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

