Trump's Tax Cuts and the Future of SNAP: A Double-Edged Sword

President Donald Trump's plan for massive tax cuts faces criticism due to potential spending reductions in social safety nets like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Programme (SNAP). These cuts could heavily impact lower-income individuals relying on food aid.

The proposed changes to SNAP involve states shouldering more expenses and enforcing stricter work mandates that could strip benefits from millions. The House has narrowly passed this legislation, which now awaits further discussion in the Senate.

With the intention of passing the 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' by July 4, Trump's administration is pushing for swift approval. Meanwhile, debates continue over the projected savings and possible negative impacts on state budgets and SNAP beneficiaries nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)