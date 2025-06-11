Mystery Unfolds as Body Found Near Naharlagun's Lekhi Bridge

In a mysterious turn of events, Arunachal Police recovered a body near Naharlagun's Lekhi Bridge on Wednesday, sparking a probe into the circumstances of the death.

The deceased, identified as 75-year-old Nikhil Biswas from Dalimabari village in Assam, was discovered by the authorities with an unnatural death case registered at Papu Hills police station, said SP Mihin Gambo.

The body has been sent to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences for autopsy, while police work to notify the family of the deceased.