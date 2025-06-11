Left Menu

Mystery Unfolds as Body Found Near Naharlagun's Lekhi Bridge

Arunachal Police discovered the body of 75-year-old Nikhil Biswas near Lekhi Bridge, Naharlagun. Originally from Dalimabari village in Assam, the case is under investigation as an unnatural death by Papu Hills police. The body has been sent for autopsy at TRIHMS, and efforts are ongoing to contact the family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 18:56 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 18:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a mysterious turn of events, Arunachal Police recovered a body near Naharlagun's Lekhi Bridge on Wednesday, sparking a probe into the circumstances of the death.

The deceased, identified as 75-year-old Nikhil Biswas from Dalimabari village in Assam, was discovered by the authorities with an unnatural death case registered at Papu Hills police station, said SP Mihin Gambo.

The body has been sent to the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Sciences for autopsy, while police work to notify the family of the deceased.

