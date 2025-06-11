Strengthening Ties: India-UAE Diplomatic Collaborations

In a significant diplomatic engagement, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with UAE's Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashim. The discussions aimed to bolster the multi-dimensional bilateral partnership, focusing on trade, investments, energy, defence, and technology sectors.

The dialogue also encompassed a comprehensive review of the existing Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both nations agreed to collaborate on multilateral and international platforms, fortifying their mutual interests. Misri acknowledged UAE's solidarity following the Pahalgam attack, underscoring the importance of such alliances.

Further engagements included a meeting with Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, expressing gratitude for the support to Indian expatriates in UAE. Discussions with Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi also highlighted the joint commitment to counter terrorism, reinforcing the enduring partnership between the two nations.