In a development set to reshape international trade dynamics, President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that the United States will source magnets and rare earth minerals from China as part of a new trade agreement. The deal entails a significant rise in tariffs on Chinese goods to 55%.

Amidst the agreement, Trump assured that concessions will allow Chinese students to pursue education in American institutions. However, underlying trade negotiations spotlight a burgeoning sectoral crisis involving forced labor allegations within Chinese supply chains, particularly in the Xinjiang region.

Global Rights Compliance, a Netherlands-based international rights group, released a report implicating major global companies, such as Walmart, Avon, and Coca-Cola, which might inadvertently benefit from forced labor practices. These allegations center around Chinese government-run programs affecting Uyghurs and Turkic minorities, further complicating U.S.-China trade relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)