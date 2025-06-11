Forging Stronger EU-India Ties: Trade and Security at the Forefront
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar engaged with European Union leaders to enhance the EU-India strategic partnership. Discussions focused on advancing trade agreements, technology, and security, alongside promoting sustainable development and combatting terrorism. The meetings aimed at transforming commitments into actions for a mutually beneficial relationship between both regions.
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his visit to Europe, engaged with prominent EU leaders to solidify the EU-India strategic partnership. Discussions were centered on bolstering trade agreements and enhancing cooperation in technology and security sectors.
In Brussels, Jaishankar met European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, discussing the reinforcement of parliamentary ties while sharing common democratic values. The meetings emphasized transforming negotiated commitments into actionable strategies.
The diplomatic engagements, which also involved EU Commissioners, focused on sustainable development and clean energy projects, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terrorism and support global development initiatives, as India and Europe aim to elevate their partnership.
