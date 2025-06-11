Denmark Approves US Military Base Amid Greenland Tensions

In a significant move, Denmark's Parliament has greenlit a bill allowing US military installations on Danish soil. This decision closely follows President Donald Trump's expressed interest in Greenland, raising questions about sovereignty among critics.

The approved legislation broadens a military arrangement established in 2023 under the Biden administration, which granted the US military extensive access to Danish airbases. This development highlights the intricate dynamics between the two NATO allies, even as discussions surrounding Greenland continue.

In response to parliamentary inquiries, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen assured that Denmark retains the right to end the agreement if the US attempts any territorial annexation involving Greenland. The proposal, which awaits King Frederik X's signature, saw support from 94 lawmakers despite opposition from 11. Meanwhile, Greenland's prime minister reiterated that the island is not for sale under any circumstances.