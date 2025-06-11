Denmark Approves US Military Base Amid Greenland Tensions
Denmark's Parliament has approved legislation permitting US military bases on its soil, stirring concerns over sovereignty. This follows earlier agreements for US troop access to Danish airbases and coincides with tensions regarding the US interest in Greenland. The legislation awaits royal assent.
- Country:
- Denmark
In a significant move, Denmark's Parliament has greenlit a bill allowing US military installations on Danish soil. This decision closely follows President Donald Trump's expressed interest in Greenland, raising questions about sovereignty among critics.
The approved legislation broadens a military arrangement established in 2023 under the Biden administration, which granted the US military extensive access to Danish airbases. This development highlights the intricate dynamics between the two NATO allies, even as discussions surrounding Greenland continue.
In response to parliamentary inquiries, Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen assured that Denmark retains the right to end the agreement if the US attempts any territorial annexation involving Greenland. The proposal, which awaits King Frederik X's signature, saw support from 94 lawmakers despite opposition from 11. Meanwhile, Greenland's prime minister reiterated that the island is not for sale under any circumstances.
ALSO READ
Trump's Tax-Cut Bill Sends Dollar Tumbling Amid Global Market Volatility
Trump's Trade Twist: Global Markets React
Market Volatility: Trump's Tariff U-Turn and Investor Confidence
King Charles III to Spotlight Canada's Sovereignty in Historic Parliament Speech
Trade Tensions and Tariff Turbulence: Markets React to Trump’s Latest Moves