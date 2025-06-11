Left Menu

Honeymoon Tragedy: Court Orders Custody for Accused in Meghalaya Murder Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi, alleged of murdering her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya, has been handed over to police custody along with her accomplices. The police brought them from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, seeking time to reconstruct the crime scene. Investigations continue amidst calls to avoid speculation.

A court in Shillong has ordered eight-day police custody for Sonam Raghuvanshi, charged with killing her husband during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Her four alleged accomplices are also under custody, a police official confirmed.

The Meghalaya police transported Sonam from Uttar Pradesh and her accomplices from Madhya Pradesh on a transit remand. Police initially requested a ten-day remand, but the court approved only eight days, according to East Khasi Hills district SP Vivek Syiem.

Sonam, aged 24, was apprehended in Uttar Pradesh, while her aides were detained in Madhya Pradesh. They are accused of conspiring to murder Raja Raghuvanshi, who disappeared while vacationing in Meghalaya's Sohra area. The investigation aims to reconstruct the crime scene with the help of a special team, emphasizing reliance on evidence over speculation.

