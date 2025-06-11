UPSC Announces 2025 Civil Services Preliminary Exam Results

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2025 on Wednesday. The exam, which occurred on May 25, saw numerous candidates qualify for the subsequent Main Examination.

The UPSC's official website features a roll number list of successfully qualified candidates. The civil services examination, conducted in three stages—preliminary, main, and interview—is instrumental in selecting officers for the IAS, IFS, and IPS. Notably, the Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination candidates were also shortlisted based on the preliminary screening test.

Marks, cut-off scores, and answer keys for the preliminary exam will only be accessible after the completion of the entire civil services and Indian Forest Service exam processes for 2025. Candidates seeking information can visit the facilitation center in New Delhi or contact the provided phone numbers during working hours. Additionally, successful candidates need to pay a Rs 200 fee for the Main Examination admission, except for those exempted from fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)