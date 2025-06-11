Justice for Tragic Candy Poisoning in Kaushambi
A court in Kaushambi, UP has sentenced Shiv Shankar to life imprisonment for poisoning candies that resulted in the death of three minor girls. The accused allegedly laced the candies with poison, leading to severe illness and the eventual death of the victims, including eight-year-old Varsha Rani.
Updated: 11-06-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:03 IST
In a poignant verdict, the Kaushambi district court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for a horrifying crime that claimed the lives of three young girls.
The accused, Shiv Shankar, was found guilty of lacing candies with poison that led to the tragic deaths of Varsha Rani, Sadhana, and Shalini.
The court, after thorough examination of evidence presented by Additional District Government Counsel Anil Kumar Chaudhary, handed down the sentence along with a fine, bringing a semblance of closure to the grieving families.
