Disney and Universal Sue Midjourney: A Battle Over AI and Copyright

In a significant move, Walt Disney and Comcast's Universal have filed a copyright lawsuit against Midjourney, an AI-driven image generator, accusing it of rampant plagiarism. This litigation filed in Los Angeles federal district court centers around the unauthorized use of iconic characters like Darth Vader, Elsa, and Minions.

Disney's executive vice president, Horacio Gutierrez, underscores the importance of adhering to intellectual property laws, stating that AI does not excuse copyright violations. Similarly, NBCUniversal's Kim Harris stresses the need to protect artists' work and investments. Both companies are seeking a preliminary injunction against Midjourney to prevent further copyright breaches.

The lawsuit is part of a broader trend of content creators taking legal action against tech firms exploiting copyrighted materials for AI development without permission. This ongoing legal battle could set a precedent for how AI systems interact with creative content in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)