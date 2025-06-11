Left Menu

Controversial Execution Amidst Rising Iran Tensions

Iran executed Abbas Kourkouri, accused of violence during 2022 protests over Mahsa Amini's death. Rights activists claim he was coerced into confessing to crimes likely by security forces. Kourkouri's execution highlights Iran's crackdown on dissent and unresolved tensions related to its nuclear program and US negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 11-06-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 21:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran carried out the execution of Abbas Kourkouri on Wednesday, a 42-year-old man convicted for the deadly shootings of seven individuals amid the 2022 protests following Mahsa Amini's death. Human rights activists allege that Kourkouri, also known as Mojahed, was forced into confessing under torture, attributing the crimes to security services.

This execution marks the first in nearly a year related to the Amini protests. Tensions in the region have been escalating, particularly with developments in Iran's nuclear program, and the uncertain outcome of talks with the United States. Iran remains one of the leading countries in terms of executions globally, continuing to suppress societal dissent.

Kourkouri was convicted after a reported shooting, despite allegations of denied medical care and coerced confessions. Amnesty International and other rights organizations argue his punishment was unjust, while state media portrayed him as having extremist affiliations. The case draws attention to ongoing tensions between the populace and government policies.

