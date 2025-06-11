Left Menu

West Bengal's Shocking Shady Film Racket Unveiled

In a swift action, West Bengal Police arrested Shweta, the alleged mastermind of a shady film racket, and her son Ariyan Khan, in Kolkata. Their operation, involving luring and coercing women into acting in pornographic films, was exposed after a victim escaped and reported her harrowing experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 11-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 22:57 IST
West Bengal Police have uncovered a shocking film racket in Kolkata, arresting Shweta, the suspected orchestrator, and her son Ariyan Khan. The duo allegedly operated a fraudulent event management company as a front for luring young women into acting in pornographic films.

The operation came to light after a 22-year-old victim escaped their clutches, revealing her extended captivity and severe abuse. She managed to alert the authorities, leading to a series of arrests beginning with Ariyan Khan and culminating in his mother's apprehension.

The case has sparked public outrage and attracted the attention of the National Commission for Women, emphasizing the need for rapid legal action and comprehensive assistance for victims of such heinous crimes.

