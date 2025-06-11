West Bengal's Shocking Shady Film Racket Unveiled

West Bengal Police have uncovered a shocking film racket in Kolkata, arresting Shweta, the suspected orchestrator, and her son Ariyan Khan. The duo allegedly operated a fraudulent event management company as a front for luring young women into acting in pornographic films.

The operation came to light after a 22-year-old victim escaped their clutches, revealing her extended captivity and severe abuse. She managed to alert the authorities, leading to a series of arrests beginning with Ariyan Khan and culminating in his mother's apprehension.

The case has sparked public outrage and attracted the attention of the National Commission for Women, emphasizing the need for rapid legal action and comprehensive assistance for victims of such heinous crimes.

(With inputs from agencies.)