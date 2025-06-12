Left Menu

National Guard's Role in LA Immigration Protests: A Closer Look

National Guard troops have detained civilians during Los Angeles protests against immigration raids, handing them over to law enforcement. Maj Gen Scott Sherman, overseeing this effort, reported 500 troops trained for immigration operations. Task Force 51, under Sherman's command, supervises over 4,000 troops and 700 Marines deployed in LA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:01 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:01 IST
Amidst the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids, National Guard troops have taken temporary custody of civilians, promptly transferring them to law enforcement. This announcement came from Maj Gen Scott Sherman on Wednesday, shedding light on the military's role in managing the situation.

The involvement of the National Guard is part of a broader effort as approximately 500 troops have received training to assist immigration agents. These troops, tasked with maintaining security during operations, have been captured in photographs disseminated by immigration officials.

Maj Gen Sherman, leading Task Force 51, oversees the deployment of more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines to the city. Their mission focuses on providing support and security amid escalating tensions during the protests.

