National Guard's Role in LA Immigration Protests: A Closer Look

Amidst the ongoing protests in Los Angeles over immigration raids, National Guard troops have taken temporary custody of civilians, promptly transferring them to law enforcement. This announcement came from Maj Gen Scott Sherman on Wednesday, shedding light on the military's role in managing the situation.

The involvement of the National Guard is part of a broader effort as approximately 500 troops have received training to assist immigration agents. These troops, tasked with maintaining security during operations, have been captured in photographs disseminated by immigration officials.

Maj Gen Sherman, leading Task Force 51, oversees the deployment of more than 4,000 Guard troops and 700 Marines to the city. Their mission focuses on providing support and security amid escalating tensions during the protests.

