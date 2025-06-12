Left Menu

Recovery Milestone: Israel Recovers Hostage Bodies from Gaza

Israel has retrieved the bodies of two hostages, including Yair Yaakov, who were abducted by Islamic Jihad militants during the October 2023 attack. With 53 hostages still in Gaza, the situation remains tense. Israeli military operations continue amidst high casualties on both sides.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 02:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 02:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the recovery of two hostage bodies from Gaza, an operation carried out by the military and Shin Bet.

The Israeli military identified one of the deceased as Yair Yaakov, who was allegedly kidnapped and killed by Islamic Jihad militants during the October 7 attack on southern Israel. Yaakov's partner and children, who were also taken hostage, have been released, though tragically, Yaakov did not survive.

Amid a backdrop of ongoing conflict, there are still 53 hostages held in Gaza, fewer than half of whom are believed to be alive. The ongoing tension underscores the fragile situation following the 2023 attacks that have claimed thousands of lives.

