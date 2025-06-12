Tensions in Ballymena: Anti-Migrant Violence Sparks Fear Among Filipino Community

Ballymena, a town in Northern Ireland, witnessed rising tensions as anti-migrant violence erupted for a second night. Residents, including Filipinos, faced fear amid widespread rioting and property damage.

The disturbances began after the arrest of two teens on charges of sexual assault, fueling racial tensions in the community. Filipino families, fearing for their safety, fled their homes seeking refuge.

Locals resorted to displaying flag stickers to diffuse potential threats. Political figures and law enforcement are grappling with the heightened unrest and the town's future remains uncertain as violence threatens to continue.

