Canada Aims to Smooth Trade Tensions Amid US Tariff Talks

Canada is negotiating with the U.S. to remove tariffs on key sectors like steel as part of a broader review of the USMCA. Despite some negative public rhetoric, government discussions remain productive. Canada aims to finalize tariff agreements before the USMCA's review deadline in July.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 01:36 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 01:36 IST
Canada is in discussions with the United States to eliminate tariffs in crucial sectors, aiming for a comprehensive deal that aligns with the ongoing review of the USMCA, according to a senior Canadian minister.

Dominic LeBlanc, responsible for Canada-U.S. trade, stated that despite U.S. officials expressing skepticism about the USMCA, private dialogues between the three governments continue positively. Canada seeks to remove tariffs impacting industries like steel, aluminum, and automobiles, imposed under the Trump administration.

LeBlanc emphasized that progress on these issues is anticipated ahead of the USMCA review deadline, stressing the economic benefits for all involved parties. Continuing discussions will include bilateral agreements alongside the trilateral framework, as Mexico has begun formal talks with the U.S. to renew the agreement.

