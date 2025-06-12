Trump's Vision to Reshape Disaster Response Sparks Debate

President Donald Trump's proposal to phase out the federal disaster response agency, FEMA, by 2025 is stirring controversy and concern among experts and state officials. With climate disasters becoming more frequent and expensive, many fear that states might struggle to fill the gap left by federal disengagement.

Trump aims to shift disaster response responsibilities from FEMA to state governments, arguing that it would streamline processes. However, dismantling an agency that coordinates $30 billion in federal resources annually and supports states in disaster recovery might present challenges. Critics say the move could impose unsustainable burdens on states, especially those with limited fiscal capacity.

Legislative changes, such as amending the 1988 Stafford Act, are needed for Trump's vision to materialize. Nevertheless, Trump's approach has opened a dialogue on the future structure of disaster response, with a review council tasked to propose reforms. The debate continues, as states brace for the impact of these potential changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)