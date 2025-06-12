Left Menu

Balancing Act: Judicial Activism vs. Judicial Terrorism

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai insists that while judicial activism is here to stay, it should not morph into judicial terrorism. Speaking in London, he championed the Constitution's role in uplifting marginalized communities and highlighted his own journey from an oppressed background to India's top judicial position.

Chief Justice of India B R Gavai has underlined the permanence of judicial activism, cautioning against its transformation into what he terms "judicial terrorism." He stresses that judicial review should be applied with restraint, targeting only statutes that breach the Constitution's basic structure.

In a discourse at the Oxford Union in London, themed 'From Representation to Realisation: Embodying the Constitution's Promise,' CJI Gavai illustrated the Constitution's profound influence as a transformative entity. He emphasized its significant role in empowering marginalized communities, drawing from his personal experience as a member of a historically oppressed group.

Gavai pointed out the monumental progress achieved by the Constitution in elevating the rights of those once deemed 'untouchables' in India. By sharing his journey to becoming the nation's top judicial figure, he underscored the Constitution as a beacon of hope and change.

