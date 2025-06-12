Left Menu

Fatal Land Dispute Erupts in Datiyana Village

A violent clash in Datiyana village over a land dispute led to the death of 26-year-old Deepak and left Vinod Kumar seriously injured. The altercation, escalating from a boundary disagreement, resulted in gunfire before police intervened. Authorities have deployed additional forces to maintain order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:35 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:35 IST
Fatal Land Dispute Erupts in Datiyana Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A deadly confrontation over a land dispute in Datiyana village resulted in one fatality and a severe injury, according to police on Thursday.

The conflict occurred late Wednesday night within the jurisdiction of the Chapar police station. The altercation, between individuals identified as Deepak and Vinod Kumar, escalated from a boundary disagreement over agricultural land.

Deepak, aged 26, was shot dead on the spot, while the injured Vinod Kumar was urgently taken to the district hospital with serious injuries. Superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat stated that the situation has been contained with additional forces deployed as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025