Fatal Land Dispute Erupts in Datiyana Village

A deadly confrontation over a land dispute in Datiyana village resulted in one fatality and a severe injury, according to police on Thursday.

The conflict occurred late Wednesday night within the jurisdiction of the Chapar police station. The altercation, between individuals identified as Deepak and Vinod Kumar, escalated from a boundary disagreement over agricultural land.

Deepak, aged 26, was shot dead on the spot, while the injured Vinod Kumar was urgently taken to the district hospital with serious injuries. Superintendent Satyanarayan Prajapat stated that the situation has been contained with additional forces deployed as a precaution.

(With inputs from agencies.)