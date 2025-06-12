Left Menu

U.N. Assembly Votes on Ceasefire Amidst Gaza Conflict

The U.N. General Assembly plans to vote on a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, after a similar proposal was vetoed by the U.S. in the Security Council. The vote precedes a conference aimed at revitalizing efforts for a two-state solution, amidst escalating tensions.

The United Nations General Assembly will vote Thursday on a critical draft resolution demanding an immediate and permanent ceasefire in the ongoing conflict in Gaza. This follows a U.S. veto of a similar proposal in the Security Council last week.

Despite lobbying efforts by Israel to discourage participation, the 193-member assembly is expected to adopt the resolution with strong support. General Assembly resolutions, though non-binding, play an important role in reflecting global consensus. In contrast to the U.N. Security Council, no single nation holds veto power.

This vote comes as a prelude to a forthcoming U.N. conference focused on renewing international efforts toward a two-state solution. However, the United States has discouraged participation, warning of diplomatic repercussions for actions perceived as anti-Israel, in tandem with the conference's objectives.

