U.S.-Russia Relations: Aspiring for Peace and Partnership
The U.S. supports Russian aspirations for a better future, emphasizing the need for constructive engagement for peace with Ukraine. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio reiterated the commitment to improving ties, while Russia’s new U.S. ambassador aims to restore relations between Washington and Moscow.
On the occasion of Russia Day, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed support for Russian citizens' ambitions, highlighting a commitment to facilitating peace in the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Rubio emphasized the United States' desire for constructive engagement with Russia to achieve a lasting resolution.
Russia Day commemorates the nation's 1990 declaration of sovereignty, preceding the Soviet Union's collapse. In a statement, Rubio reiterated the U.S. backing of Russian people's aspirations for a brighter future while hoping for mutually beneficial diplomatic relations.
The recent appointment of Alexander Darchiev as Moscow's new ambassador to the United States signals Russia's intent to restore comprehensive ties with Washington. Under President Donald Trump, discussions have advanced towards resolving the Ukraine conflict, potentially enhancing bilateral relations.
