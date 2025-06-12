Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Accident Claims Life of Woman Constable in Patna

A tragic accident involving a speeding car led to the death of a woman constable and injured two other police personnel near Srikrishna Puri, Patna. The incident occurred on Atal Path during routine vehicle checks. Police have arrested two individuals connected to the accident, and investigations continue.

Patna | Updated: 12-06-2025 11:17 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A speeding car accident near Patna's Srikrishna Puri claimed the life of a woman constable, while injuring two other policemen, officials reported on Thursday.

The fatal incident took place on Atal Path when the officers, on routine vehicle checks, were struck by another vehicle coming from behind. The deceased constable, identified as 22-year-old Komal, lost her life after being taken to the hospital.

Two passengers involved in the accident have been arrested, and further investigation is underway, according to Patna SSP Awkash Kumar. The other injured officers are stable and receiving medical care.

(With inputs from agencies.)

