Explosive Arrests in South 24 Parganas: Five Nabbed in Budge Budge

In a significant bust, police arrested five individuals in Budge Budge, situated in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, for possessing explosive materials. The operation took place around 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

A police statement revealed that the apprehended group was in possession of substances like sodium powder, aluminium powder, phosphorus dust, red sulfur, and iron dust. These materials are commonly used in bomb-making.

Three bikes, which were reportedly used to transport the explosives, have been confiscated. Authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the matter.

