Left Menu

Mid-Air Tensions Rise: Chinese Jets and Japanese Planes in Alarmingly Close Encounters

Chinese fighter jets flew alarmingly close to Japanese military patrol planes over the Pacific, causing Tokyo to express serious concern. These incidents, involving Chinese aircraft carriers Shandong and Liaoning, have heightened tensions between the nations, signaling China's growing military assertiveness in the region, raising international alarm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:00 IST
Mid-Air Tensions Rise: Chinese Jets and Japanese Planes in Alarmingly Close Encounters
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a display of escalating regional tensions, Chinese fighter jets approached Japanese military patrol planes alarmingly close over the Pacific Ocean last weekend, sparking strong diplomatic objections from Tokyo. The presence of two Chinese aircraft carriers in the waters marked a first, raising concerns among Japanese and U.S. officials about China's increasing military assertiveness.

The incidents, which occurred on June 7-8, saw Chinese J-15 jets from the Shandong aircraft carrier tailing Japanese P-3C patrol aircraft. According to Japan's defense ministry, these jets got as close as 45 meters to the Japanese planes. Furthermore, the ministry voiced concern over the potential risk of accidental collisions due to such 'abnormal approaches' by Chinese military aircraft.

China's routine naval exercises were labeled as 'dangerous reconnaissance' by Japan, as the operations coincided with Japan's largest military buildup since World War Two. Amidst rising pressures over Taiwan and the broader East Asian security landscape, U.S. Ambassador to Japan George Glass criticized China's aggressive tactics, citing them as threats to regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025