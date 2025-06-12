General's Strategic Visit: Boosting Security in Jammu & Kashmir
Lieutenant General PK Mishra, the General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, inspected security situations in Rajouri and Doda districts. During his visit, he applauded the professionalism and preparedness of the troops in managing difficult conditions and counterterrorism operations. The visit emphasized operational readiness and high standards.
- Country:
- India
Lieutenant General PK Mishra, General Officer Commanding of the White Knight Corps, conducted strategic visits to forward posts and hinterland bases in the Rajouri and Doda districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. The aim was to evaluate the current security situation in these crucial regions.
During his visit, he praised the troops for their unwavering professionalism and exemplary standards in navigating challenging environments. This commendation underscores the importance of skilled military personnel in maintaining regional stability.
The General, along with GOC CIF(Delta) and GOC Ace of Spades Division, thoroughly reviewed the operational preparedness at the Naushera sector and Bhaderwah bases. The tour concluded with a visit to the Corps Battle School, where troops were lauded for their rigorous counterterrorism training.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Asia's Defense Boom: Industrial Partnerships Key in Evolving Security Landscape
Surveillance Showdown: India’s New CCTV Security Rules
Bridging Differences: TMC's Banerjee Stresses Unity on National Security
Ongoing Dialogues: Statehood, Tourism, and Security in Jammu & Kashmir
Manipur Administration Refutes Security Downgrade Claims for Ex-CM N. Biren Singh