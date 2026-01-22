Left Menu

ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Venue Change Request Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns

The ICC has denied Bangladesh's request to relocate their T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka, citing the absence of credible security threats. Despite concerns raised due to deteriorating bilateral relations and security considerations, the ICC maintains the fixtures will adhere to the original schedule in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 22-01-2026 00:10 IST | Created: 22-01-2026 00:10 IST
ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Venue Change Request Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

The ICC has turned down a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move its T20 World Cup games to Sri Lanka, arguing that there is no credible threat to justify such a change. This decision was made during a video conference meeting of the ICC Board.

Despite security assessments confirming safety in India, Bangladesh is apprehensive due to recent developments, including the exclusion of a key player from the IPL. However, the ICC insists that shifting fixtures without verified risks would compromise the event's integrity and set a troubling precedent.

As the BCB continues negotiations with the Bangladesh government, the ICC maintains that any adjustment would have substantial logistical repercussions. Bangladesh's potential withdrawal could see Scotland replacing them in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

Lemonade Slashes Insurance Rates for Tesla's Self-Driving Tech Users

 Global
2
Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

Putin Pledges Frozen Assets to Rebuild Ukraine

 Russian Federation
3
China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in Africa

China’s Shift in Lending Strategy: Lower Loans, Higher Focus on Viability in...

 Global
4
Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund Ecosystem

Deutsche Boerse to Acquire Allfunds for €5.35 Billion to Boost European Fund...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026