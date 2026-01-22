ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Venue Change Request Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns

The ICC has turned down a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move its T20 World Cup games to Sri Lanka, arguing that there is no credible threat to justify such a change. This decision was made during a video conference meeting of the ICC Board.

Despite security assessments confirming safety in India, Bangladesh is apprehensive due to recent developments, including the exclusion of a key player from the IPL. However, the ICC insists that shifting fixtures without verified risks would compromise the event's integrity and set a troubling precedent.

As the BCB continues negotiations with the Bangladesh government, the ICC maintains that any adjustment would have substantial logistical repercussions. Bangladesh's potential withdrawal could see Scotland replacing them in the tournament.

