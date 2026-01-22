ICC Rejects Bangladesh's Venue Change Request Amid T20 World Cup Security Concerns
The ICC has denied Bangladesh's request to relocate their T20 World Cup matches to Sri Lanka, citing the absence of credible security threats. Despite concerns raised due to deteriorating bilateral relations and security considerations, the ICC maintains the fixtures will adhere to the original schedule in India.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The ICC has turned down a request from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to move its T20 World Cup games to Sri Lanka, arguing that there is no credible threat to justify such a change. This decision was made during a video conference meeting of the ICC Board.
Despite security assessments confirming safety in India, Bangladesh is apprehensive due to recent developments, including the exclusion of a key player from the IPL. However, the ICC insists that shifting fixtures without verified risks would compromise the event's integrity and set a troubling precedent.
As the BCB continues negotiations with the Bangladesh government, the ICC maintains that any adjustment would have substantial logistical repercussions. Bangladesh's potential withdrawal could see Scotland replacing them in the tournament.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- ICC
- Bangladesh
- T20 World Cup
- security concerns
- venue change
- Sri Lanka
- India
- cricket
- BCB
- global events
ALSO READ
Sujal Gram Samvad III Puts Villages at the Centre of India’s Water Governance
Strengthening Democracy: India's First National Legislative Index Unveiled
Saina Nehwal Bids Farewell: An End of an Extraordinary Era in Indian Badminton
Bengaluru: India's Global Investment Gateway
Abhishek Sharma's Dashing Play Paves India's Victory Against New Zealand