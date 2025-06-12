University Corruption Scandal: Professor and Vendor Arrested in Bribery Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) announced the arrest of a North Eastern Hill University professor and a vendor from Guwahati on graft charges related to laboratory equipment supplies. Both individuals were apprehended in the midst of a Rs 3.43 lakh bribe transaction at a university guest house in Guwahati, as per an official statement.

Professor N Saha, affiliated with the Zoology department and serving as the dean of the School of Life Sciences, along with vendor Pranjal Sharma, were found involved in allegedly corrupt practices concerning the procurement and billing of laboratory equipment. Acting on a tip-off, CBI officials executed a sting operation, capturing the accused individuals 'red-handed.'

Following the arrest, CBI agents conducted raids at two premises linked to the suspects, uncovering a trove of incriminating documents. Additional searches remain ongoing as authorities work to piece together further evidence. The arrested individuals are expected to appear in a Guwahati court later today.

(With inputs from agencies.)