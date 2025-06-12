Court Clash: California vs. Trump's Immigration Crackdown

California is set to confront the Trump administration in court on Thursday, contesting the deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles amid protests against the president's immigration policies. This legal battle seeks to block the use of military forces, which many argue violates state rights and fuels national discord.

According to military officials, around 700 U.S. Marines will support the National Guard in securing federal assets and agents in Los Angeles. The state's lawsuit aims to reclaim control over its National Guard, challenging the legality of Trump's directive and scrutinizing its impact on escalating tensions.

Protests have erupted nationwide, with California seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent troop participation in law enforcement. The dispute underscores growing opposition to Trump's immigration agenda, as demonstrations and arrests continue to surge, spotlighting the broader national debate on civil rights and government power.

(With inputs from agencies.)