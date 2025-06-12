Court Clash: California vs. Trump's Immigration Crackdown
California is challenging President Trump in court over the deployment of U.S. troops in Los Angeles amidst widespread protests against his immigration policies. This legal battle aims to block the military involvement, arguing Trump's actions are illegal and exacerbate tensions. The controversy highlights a national divide and calls for federal restraint.
According to military officials, around 700 U.S. Marines will support the National Guard in securing federal assets and agents in Los Angeles. The state's lawsuit aims to reclaim control over its National Guard, challenging the legality of Trump's directive and scrutinizing its impact on escalating tensions.
Protests have erupted nationwide, with California seeking a temporary restraining order to prevent troop participation in law enforcement. The dispute underscores growing opposition to Trump's immigration agenda, as demonstrations and arrests continue to surge, spotlighting the broader national debate on civil rights and government power.
(With inputs from agencies.)
