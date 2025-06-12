Left Menu

Sudanese Paramilitaries Seize Strategic Border Zone Amid Ongoing Conflict

Sudanese paramilitaries have taken control of a crucial area along the border with Libya and Egypt. This advancement comes amidst the ongoing civil war with the Sudanese military, which has led to significant humanitarian crises. Accusations have emerged involving Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter's forces supporting the paramilitaries.

In a significant development in Sudan's prolonged civil conflict, paramilitary forces have reportedly captured a pivotal area along the border with Libya and Egypt. The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced the acquisition of the triangular zone, which fortifies their control along Sudan's unstable border with Libya.

The military acknowledged the withdrawal from the area, which they described as part of defensive measures against RSF aggression. Tensions have escalated following claims by the Sudanese military that Libyan commander Khalifa Hifter's forces supported the RSF's border assault, accusations denied by Hifter's camp.

The ongoing conflict, which began in earnest in April 2023, has resulted in catastrophic humanitarian fallout. Over 24,000 fatalities have been reported, with millions displaced. The situation has led to widespread famine and severe rights violations, including mass atrocities in Darfur.

