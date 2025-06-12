Left Menu

BJP Clinches Key MCD Standing Committee Roles Amidst AAP Challenge

BJP's Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh have secured leadership positions as chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi's Standing Committee. This crucial committee is pivotal for managing MCD's finances and accelerating stalled projects. The BJP holds a majority with 11 out of 18 seats.

BJP's Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh were elected as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday, marking an important political maneuver.

The formation of the standing committee comes after a significant hiatus of two-and-a-half years, poised to fast-track essential development and administrative initiatives. This 18-member committee is crucial, overseeing finances and approving projects costing over Rs 5 crore, a task previously stalled due to the absence of a committee.

BJP nominated Sharma, a seasoned councillor with prior mayoral experience, and Singh, securing both their positions with 11 votes each against AAP's candidates, Praveen Kumar and Mohini Jeenwal, who received seven votes each. The BJP currently enjoys a majority in the committee with 11 members.

