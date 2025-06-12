BJP Clinches Key MCD Standing Committee Roles Amidst AAP Challenge

BJP's Satya Sharma and Sunder Singh were elected as chairperson and deputy chairperson, respectively, of the standing committee of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) on Thursday, marking an important political maneuver.

The formation of the standing committee comes after a significant hiatus of two-and-a-half years, poised to fast-track essential development and administrative initiatives. This 18-member committee is crucial, overseeing finances and approving projects costing over Rs 5 crore, a task previously stalled due to the absence of a committee.

BJP nominated Sharma, a seasoned councillor with prior mayoral experience, and Singh, securing both their positions with 11 votes each against AAP's candidates, Praveen Kumar and Mohini Jeenwal, who received seven votes each. The BJP currently enjoys a majority in the committee with 11 members.

(With inputs from agencies.)