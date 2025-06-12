Hamas is being accused by Israel of murder and disruption, as militants allegedly killed five workers from the U.S.-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. The victims were targeted during an ambush on a bus as it headed towards an aid center near Khan Younis, aimed at delivering critical supplies. Israel's COGAT condemned the attack, urging the international community to pay attention to Hamas's crimes against humanitarian workers. Meanwhile, Hamas chose not to comment on the incident.

In a broader context, violence rages on in Gaza with 30 Palestinians reportedly killed by Israeli forces on Thursday, amidst a backdrop of continued unrest. Israeli Defense Forces revealed that three militants were killed during attempts to launch anti-tank missiles at Israeli soldiers, with several others being arrested in Syria for plotting attacks. The relentless struggle between Israel and Hamas continues, with negotiation efforts futile ever since deadly clashes erupted in October 2023.

Despite recent threats, GHF maintained its commitment to aid distribution but had to shut down one of its sites for safety. Criticism looms over the model of distribution, deemed neither impartial nor neutral, stirring chaos and hunger. As Israel permits limited entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, the region grapples with the challenges of providing adequate relief amidst growing unrest.