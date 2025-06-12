Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Involving British Nationals Shocks the UK
A devastating plane crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, carrying 53 British nationals among 242 onboard. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed their condolences and are coordinating efforts with local authorities to assist those affected.
On Thursday, a London-bound Air India flight with 53 British nationals onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, causing widespread shock and concern. The aircraft was carrying 242 people in total.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the incident as 'devastating' and confirmed he is being regularly updated about the developments. He sent his heartfelt condolences to the passengers and their families, urging swift response and support from authorities.
Similarly, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed his sadness and pledged that the UK is working closely with Indian counterparts to ascertain the facts and provide assistance. The UK Foreign Office has issued a consular helpline for those affected to seek support.
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer says scenes of Air India plane crash 'devastating'.