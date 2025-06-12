Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Involving British Nationals Shocks the UK

A devastating plane crash involving an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, carrying 53 British nationals among 242 onboard. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed their condolences and are coordinating efforts with local authorities to assist those affected.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:17 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:17 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: Plane Crash Involving British Nationals Shocks the UK
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

On Thursday, a London-bound Air India flight with 53 British nationals onboard crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, causing widespread shock and concern. The aircraft was carrying 242 people in total.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer labeled the incident as 'devastating' and confirmed he is being regularly updated about the developments. He sent his heartfelt condolences to the passengers and their families, urging swift response and support from authorities.

Similarly, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy expressed his sadness and pledged that the UK is working closely with Indian counterparts to ascertain the facts and provide assistance. The UK Foreign Office has issued a consular helpline for those affected to seek support.

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025