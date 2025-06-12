Left Menu

Justice for Eleven: Tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium Under Judicial Scrutiny

The Karnataka High Court is reviewing the tragic stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium that led to 11 deaths. The court has demanded relevant documents and translations, ordering preservation of official communications. The case, related to an IPL victory celebration, will see further hearings on June 17.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 12-06-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 16:43 IST
Justice for Eleven: Tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium Under Judicial Scrutiny
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka High Court has embarked on a detailed examination of the tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. The incident occurred during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic 2025 IPL victory over Punjab Kings on June 3.

In the latest hearing, documents pertinent to the incident were presented in Kannada and sealed before the court, comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi. The Advocate General, Shashi Kiran Shetty, has promised an English translation within two days, also to be submitted under seal.

Further directives have been issued to retain all correspondence pertaining to the investigations under the custody of the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The High Court has earmarked June 17 for the subsequent hearing as it continues to probe the incident's causes and seek preventive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025