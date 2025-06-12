Justice for Eleven: Tragedy at Chinnaswamy Stadium Under Judicial Scrutiny

The Karnataka High Court has embarked on a detailed examination of the tragic stampede at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which resulted in the deaths of 11 individuals. The incident occurred during celebrations following Royal Challengers Bengaluru's historic 2025 IPL victory over Punjab Kings on June 3.

In the latest hearing, documents pertinent to the incident were presented in Kannada and sealed before the court, comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi. The Advocate General, Shashi Kiran Shetty, has promised an English translation within two days, also to be submitted under seal.

Further directives have been issued to retain all correspondence pertaining to the investigations under the custody of the Chief Secretary of Karnataka. The High Court has earmarked June 17 for the subsequent hearing as it continues to probe the incident's causes and seek preventive strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)