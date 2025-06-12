Honeymoon Tragedy: Businessman's Murder in Meghalaya

A shocking murder case has unfolded in Meghalaya, where Sonam Raghuvanshi and her alleged lover, Raj Kushwaha, were arrested for their involvement in the conspiracy to murder her husband, businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon. Both parties traded accusations regarding who masterminded the plot, as per senior police sources.

The case has seen the arrest of five individuals so far. Raja's decomposed body was discovered in a gorge a week after he and Sonam went missing in Sohra. Deputy Inspector General of Police DNR Marak stated that Sonam confessed to her role in the plot, although clarity on its mastermind remains elusive.

Authorities are delving into financial transactions allegedly made to the contracted killers, along with investigations across multiple states to piece together all evidential links. Meanwhile, the three hired assassins reportedly procured the murder weapon in Guwahati before converging with the couple in Shillong.

(With inputs from agencies.)