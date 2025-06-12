Left Menu

Tragedy in Ahmedabad: International Outpouring After Air India Crash

A London-bound Air India flight carrying 242 people, including 53 British nationals, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, sparking shock and grief from UK leaders. Emergency services are praised for their efforts as UK and Indian authorities work to assist affected families and establish crash details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:25 IST
Tragedy in Ahmedabad: International Outpouring After Air India Crash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In the wake of a devastating plane crash involving a London-bound Air India flight, UK leaders, including King Charles III and Prime Minister Keir Starmer, expressed profound shock and devastation on Thursday. The accident, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport, involved 242 passengers, including 53 British nationals.

King Charles and Queen Camilla conveyed their deepest sympathies, highlighting the tragic nature of the incident across multiple nations. Prime Minister Starmer pledged to keep updated on the situation, expressing solidarity with the victims and their families.

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) set up crisis teams in Delhi and London, providing a contact hotline for those seeking consular assistance as authorities continue to coordinate with local entities to ascertain the facts and support those affected.

(With inputs from agencies.)

