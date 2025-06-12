High-Profile Arrest: Tribal Leader Apprehended in Child Molestation Case

A 41-year-old man has been apprehended by the Capital Police for allegedly molesting a 13-year-old girl in March. The accused, Tai Shiva, serves as the president of the Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Forum and was caught attempting to flee from Doimukh.

Following his arrest, the Special Judge (POCSO) at Yupia granted a four-day police remand for custodial interrogation to secure evidence. A case has been registered under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act, 2012, at the Itanagar Women Police Station.

The incident surfaced after the victim's parents noticed changes in their daughter's behavior, prompting them to file a complaint. Authorities have urged the public not to speculate or share sensitive information, highlighting the importance of respecting the victim's privacy and allowing legal procedures to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)