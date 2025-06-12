Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight AI171 Crash Grieves Nation
Mayawati mourns the tragic crash of Air India flight AI171, which occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad, bound for London. The crash resulted in numerous fatalities. The BSP president extended her deepest condolences to the affected families, hoping for divine strength to help them endure the immense sorrow.
- Country:
- India
The president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati, conveyed her deep sorrow over the recent crash of an Air India flight. En route from Ahmedabad to London, the aircraft tragically crashed, leading to numerous fatalities.
Taking to social media, Mayawati, who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed her heartfelt condolences. She stated that the death of many in the plane crash is exceptionally sad and painful, extending her sympathy to grieving families.
The Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport. The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area at approximately 2 PM on Thursday.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IndiGo Receives Final 3-Month Extension for Boeing 777 Lease Amid Turkiye Tensions
Boeing Avoids Felony Conviction with Justice Department Deal
Boeing's Legal Resolution: Justice Dept. Dismissal and Hefty Compensation
Boeing's Legal Battles: An Analysis of the Dismissal and Aftermath
FAA Stands Firm on Boeing 737 MAX Production Limits