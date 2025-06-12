Tragedy Strikes: Air India Flight AI171 Crash Grieves Nation

The president of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Mayawati, conveyed her deep sorrow over the recent crash of an Air India flight. En route from Ahmedabad to London, the aircraft tragically crashed, leading to numerous fatalities.

Taking to social media, Mayawati, who served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, expressed her heartfelt condolences. She stated that the death of many in the plane crash is exceptionally sad and painful, extending her sympathy to grieving families.

The Boeing aircraft, carrying 242 passengers and crew, crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad International Airport. The incident occurred near the Meghaninagar area at approximately 2 PM on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)