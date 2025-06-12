Nagaland Unites Against Child Labour: Urgent Call to Action
Nagaland observed 'World Day Against Child Labour', urging intensified efforts from stakeholders to end child labour and protect children's rights. Despite progress, child labour persists. Authorities plan inspections and penalties for violations, emphasizing community participation in reporting cases and protecting affected children's identities.
- Country:
- India
Nagaland marked 'World Day Against Child Labour', with authorities highlighting the urgent need for all stakeholders, including government bodies, civil society, and citizens, to step up the fight against child labour and uphold children's rights.
In Kohima, officials reported ongoing child labour cases under the guise of 'mission work' or domestic help, often leading to neglect. Joint Labour Commissioner T Chubayanger reiterated that employing children under 14 is illegal and violations can lead to imprisonment and fines.
Authorities announced planned raids on various establishments and surprise inspections of homes and schools. Urging collective vigilance, Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem stressed that child rights violations are intolerable. Citizens are encouraged to report child labour and abuse, while media is reminded to protect children's identities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagaland
- child labour
- rights
- inspection
- report
- law
- enforcement
- community
- protection
- awareness
ALSO READ
Federal Judges Thwart Trump's Legal Assault on Top Law Firms
Landmark Climate Lawsuit: Peruvian Farmer vs. German Energy Giant
Arunachal Pradesh Reports First Covid-19 Cases Amid New Wave
Rising Cyber Threats: CDNetworks' 2024 WAAP Report Unveils New Challenges
Investor Caution Ahead of Nvidia's Anticipated Earnings Report