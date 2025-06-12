Nagaland Unites Against Child Labour: Urgent Call to Action

Nagaland marked 'World Day Against Child Labour', with authorities highlighting the urgent need for all stakeholders, including government bodies, civil society, and citizens, to step up the fight against child labour and uphold children's rights.

In Kohima, officials reported ongoing child labour cases under the guise of 'mission work' or domestic help, often leading to neglect. Joint Labour Commissioner T Chubayanger reiterated that employing children under 14 is illegal and violations can lead to imprisonment and fines.

Authorities announced planned raids on various establishments and surprise inspections of homes and schools. Urging collective vigilance, Deputy Commissioner B Henok Buchem stressed that child rights violations are intolerable. Citizens are encouraged to report child labour and abuse, while media is reminded to protect children's identities.

