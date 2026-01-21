South Korean Ex-PM Found Guilty Over Martial Law Debacle

A South Korean court has delivered a guilty verdict against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his involvement in the controversial martial law declaration by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in December 2024.

The court's decision highlighted Han's failure to convene a lawful cabinet meeting, a required procedure under South Korean law for implementing martial law.

This case underscores significant legal and political ramifications, reflecting ongoing tensions within South Korea's political landscape.

