South Korean Ex-PM Found Guilty Over Martial Law Debacle
Former South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-soo was found guilty by a court for his role in ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration in December 2024. The verdict centered on Han's failure to conduct a lawful cabinet meeting required under South Korean regulations for such action.
- South Korea
A South Korean court has delivered a guilty verdict against former Prime Minister Han Duck-soo for his involvement in the controversial martial law declaration by ex-President Yoon Suk Yeol in December 2024.
The court's decision highlighted Han's failure to convene a lawful cabinet meeting, a required procedure under South Korean law for implementing martial law.
This case underscores significant legal and political ramifications, reflecting ongoing tensions within South Korea's political landscape.
