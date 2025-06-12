Left Menu

Zelenskiy Seeks Support at G7 Summit Amid U.S. Sanctions Uncertainty

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to attend the G7 summit in Canada to discuss support for Ukraine, Russia sanctions, and reconstruction financing. He aims to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump to gain insights on potential tough sanctions against Russia. Zelenskiy also seeks deeper cooperation with Germany in weapon production.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:47 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:47 IST
At a recent news briefing, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced his intention to attend the Group of Seven summit in Canada, where he plans to discuss essential matters such as ongoing support for Ukraine, sanctions against Russia, and potential funding for Kyiv's reconstruction.

Zelenskiy expressed his hopes of having a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump during the summit, seeking clarity on the implementation of tough sanctions against Russia. Despite the uncertainty surrounding U.S. legislative decisions, Zelenskiy remains optimistic about gaining insight during the summit.

The Ukrainian President has also emphasized expanding collaboration with Germany, particularly in joint weapon production. This announcement comes as the German defense minister revealed significant military support for Ukraine, with further aid awaiting parliamentary approval.

(With inputs from agencies.)

