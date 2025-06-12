Left Menu

Classroom Construction Controversy: Disciplinary Proceedings Target Delhi PWD Engineer

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena approved disciplinary actions against a senior PWD engineer for irregularities in classroom construction under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. A committee found lapses in fund management and construction practices, prompting further investigation and endorsement from top officials as litigation swirls in court.

The Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, VK Saxena, has greenlit disciplinary proceedings against a senior Public Works Department (PWD) engineer over alleged construction irregularities under the Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. These proceedings stem from serious anomalies identified during the project implementation, aimed at bolstering Delhi's educational infrastructure.

A public interest litigation, filed in the Delhi High Court in mid-2019, propelled the investigation. The probe uncovered significant irregular practices and inappropriate fund management in classroom construction projects. Consequently, the principal secretary and chief secretary moved forward with disciplinary actions, reflecting accusations of fund diversion and unauthorized constructions.

The controversial developments spotlight longstanding issues within the Education Department, including a lack of proper feasibility analysis and failure to provide unencumbered land for construction, leading to double funding for projects. This investigation highlights pressing challenges in education infrastructure management and accountability in Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

