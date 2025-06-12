Left Menu

Italy's Strategic Defense Spending Dilemma: Navigating NATO Targets

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani states that Italy will need at least a decade to meet NATO's new defense spending targets. Current spending lags behind, but Italy plans to meet the 2% GDP target by 2025 through accounting adjustments. The challenge remains balancing public investments with defense needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-06-2025 20:39 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 20:39 IST
Italy's Strategic Defense Spending Dilemma: Navigating NATO Targets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani announced on Thursday that Italy requires at least ten years to escalate its defense spending to meet new NATO targets. The announcement comes as NATO allies are poised to agree on these benchmarks in the forthcoming summit.

Currently trailing in defense expenditure, Italy spent 1.49% of its GDP last year compared to the 2% target, per NATO data. Although Italy aims to reach this target by 2025, it plans to do so mainly by adjusting accounting methods.

Defence Minister Guido Crosetto added that Italy cannot meet the U.S. call for allies to increase defense spending to 5% of GDP, due to Italy's existing public debt challenges, which prioritize other investments such as healthcare and social spending.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025